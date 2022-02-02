Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a reporter’s question during a press conference with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, following talks in the Kremlin. Photo: AP
UK diplomacy ‘worthless’ says Russian UN official, hours before Boris Johnson due to discuss Ukraine with Vladimir Putin
- Dmitry Polyanskiy, deputy ambassador to the United Nations, says there is ‘always room for diplomacy but frankly we don’t trust British diplomacy’
- Johnson visited Ukraine on Tuesday, is expected to talk to Putin on Wednesday; Putin has said Ukraine being used as tool to contain Russia
Topic | Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to a reporter’s question during a press conference with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Tuesday, following talks in the Kremlin. Photo: AP