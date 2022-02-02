Migrants and refugees arriving from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos try to keep warm in 2020. Turkey’s Interior Minister said on Wednesday that 12 migrants had been found frozen to death near Turkey’s border with Greece. File photo: AFP
12 migrants found frozen to death near Turkey Greece border ‘stripped of clothes and shoes’
- Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said Greece had pushed them back into Turkey; he shared blurred photos, with 3 bodies in shorts, T-shirts
- Turkey, not in the EU, often accuses EU-member Greece of illegally pushing back migrants wanting to reach Europe; Greece denies such accusations
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
Migrants and refugees arriving from Turkey on the Greek island of Lesbos try to keep warm in 2020. Turkey’s Interior Minister said on Wednesday that 12 migrants had been found frozen to death near Turkey’s border with Greece. File photo: AFP