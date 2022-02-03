The shadow of a pedestrian cast across the Covid-19 Memorial Wall in London recently. A new study involving healthy young people being deliberately infected with the original strain of the virus in order to advance research has been successful. Photo: EPA-EFE
UK world-first Covid-19 trial deliberately infecting young adults to advance research is safe, says study
- Trial exposed 36 healthy volunteers aged 18-29 to original Sars-CoV-2 strain of virus then monitored them in a quarantined setting
- Researchers, who plan to begin similar study using Delta variant, have laid groundwork for future studies to test new vaccines and medicines
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
