Italian actress Monica Vitti, an icon best known for her starring roles in films by Michelangelo Antonioni, has died at age 90, the Italian culture ministry announced on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Italian actress Monica Vitti, an icon best known for her starring roles in films by Michelangelo Antonioni, has died at age 90, the Italian culture ministry announced on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Cinema
World /  Europe

‘Queen of Italian cinema’ Monica Vitti dies at age 90

  • The actress was best known for her starring roles in L’Avventura, La Notte, Eclisse and Red Desert
  • Vitti’s blond hair and blue eyes set her apart from classic Mediterranean screen stars such as the brown-haired Sophia Loren

Topic |   Cinema
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:17am, 3 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Italian actress Monica Vitti, an icon best known for her starring roles in films by Michelangelo Antonioni, has died at age 90, the Italian culture ministry announced on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Italian actress Monica Vitti, an icon best known for her starring roles in films by Michelangelo Antonioni, has died at age 90, the Italian culture ministry announced on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE