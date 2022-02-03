Italian actress Monica Vitti, an icon best known for her starring roles in films by Michelangelo Antonioni, has died at age 90, the Italian culture ministry announced on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
‘Queen of Italian cinema’ Monica Vitti dies at age 90
- The actress was best known for her starring roles in L’Avventura, La Notte, Eclisse and Red Desert
- Vitti’s blond hair and blue eyes set her apart from classic Mediterranean screen stars such as the brown-haired Sophia Loren
Topic | Cinema
Italian actress Monica Vitti, an icon best known for her starring roles in films by Michelangelo Antonioni, has died at age 90, the Italian culture ministry announced on Wednesday. Photo: AFP