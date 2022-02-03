German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Federal Chancellery in January. Photo: dpa
German chancellor Olaf Scholz won’t go to Winter Olympics in Beijing
- The leader had kept mum on his intentions for weeks, even as other Western countries joined a US-led diplomatic boycott over human rights concerns
- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser earlier said they won’t go to Beijing, but described it as personal decision
Topic | Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Federal Chancellery in January. Photo: dpa