German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives for a cabinet meeting at the Federal Chancellery in January. Photo: dpa
World /  Europe

German chancellor Olaf Scholz won’t go to Winter Olympics in Beijing

  • The leader had kept mum on his intentions for weeks, even as other Western countries joined a US-led diplomatic boycott over human rights concerns
  • German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser earlier said they won’t go to Beijing, but described it as personal decision

Topic |   Beijing Winter Olympics 2022
dpa
dpa

Updated: 7:43am, 3 Feb, 2022

