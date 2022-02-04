A general view of De Hef. The city of Rotterdam has agreed to remove a section of the historic bridge to make way for a superyacht reportedly built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Photo: Reuters
Jeff Bezos’ new superyacht forcing Dutch to dismantle historic bridge
- The structure, known as De Hef, will have to be partially demolished to make way for the vessel’s giant masts as it travels to its billionaire owner
- The yacht, code-named Y721, has such big sails that Bezos needs a smaller support yacht to trail along so his helicopter has a place to safely land
