Paul Givan’s departure will force deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill to resign as well, paralysing the executive function of the government. Photo: AP
Northern Ireland’s first minister resigns in row over post-Brexit trade
- Fresh political crisis as the UK and the European Union struggle to resolve the region’s post-Brexit trading arrangements
- Resignation of Northern Ireland’s unionist chief minister prompted calls for early elections in the tense British province
Topic | Brexit
