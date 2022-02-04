Paul Givan’s departure will force deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill to resign as well, paralysing the executive function of the government. Photo: AP
Northern Ireland’s first minister resigns in row over post-Brexit trade

  • Fresh political crisis as the UK and the European Union struggle to resolve the region’s post-Brexit trading arrangements
  • Resignation of Northern Ireland’s unionist chief minister prompted calls for early elections in the tense British province

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:07pm, 4 Feb, 2022

