New ‘highly virulent’ HIV strain discovered by Oxford researchers

  • ‘No cause for alarm’, scientists said, even though finding a new variant with unusual properties – especially one with increased virulence – is ‘not normal’
  • The VB variant, largely detected in the Netherlands, has over 500 mutations; patients infected with the variant decline twice as fast compared to others

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:25pm, 4 Feb, 2022

