A ‘highly virulent’ HIV strain has been found in the Netherlands.
New ‘highly virulent’ HIV strain discovered by Oxford researchers
- ‘No cause for alarm’, scientists said, even though finding a new variant with unusual properties – especially one with increased virulence – is ‘not normal’
- The VB variant, largely detected in the Netherlands, has over 500 mutations; patients infected with the variant decline twice as fast compared to others
Topic | Medicine
