Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson rocked by resignations. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson quotes The Lion King as fifth aide resigns and lawmaker submits letter of no confidence
- ‘Change is good’, said PM, seeking to keep staff onside with a pep talk after being rocked by five resignations; admitting he ‘didn’t know’ if he’d seen the film
- The resignations have piled fresh pressure on the prime minister, with 13 Conservative MPs publicly calling for his resignation over partygate
Topic | Britain
Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson rocked by resignations. Photo: AFP