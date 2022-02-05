A Minke whale swims near a whale-watching boat off Reykjavik, Iceland, one of the last three countries in the world to still practice whaling. Photo: AFP
A Minke whale swims near a whale-watching boat off Reykjavik, Iceland, one of the last three countries in the world to still practice whaling. Photo: AFP
Iceland
World /  Europe

Iceland announces plans to end whaling from 2024 as demand dwindles

  • Demand for Icelandic whale meat has decreased dramatically since Japan – Iceland’s main market, especially for fin whale meat – returned to commercial whaling in 2019
  • ‘There are few justifications to authorise the whale hunt beyond 2024,’ said Iceland’s Fisheries Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir

Topic |   Iceland
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:03am, 5 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A Minke whale swims near a whale-watching boat off Reykjavik, Iceland, one of the last three countries in the world to still practice whaling. Photo: AFP
A Minke whale swims near a whale-watching boat off Reykjavik, Iceland, one of the last three countries in the world to still practice whaling. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE