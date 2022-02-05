A Minke whale swims near a whale-watching boat off Reykjavik, Iceland, one of the last three countries in the world to still practice whaling. Photo: AFP
Iceland announces plans to end whaling from 2024 as demand dwindles
- Demand for Icelandic whale meat has decreased dramatically since Japan – Iceland’s main market, especially for fin whale meat – returned to commercial whaling in 2019
- ‘There are few justifications to authorise the whale hunt beyond 2024,’ said Iceland’s Fisheries Minister Svandis Svavarsdottir
Topic | Iceland
