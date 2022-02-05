A grocer holds a piece of prosciutto ham in a deli. Photo: Reuters
The end of pink ham? France to cut use of nitrite in cured meats
- Nitrite salts are widely used in cured meats such as ham, bacon and sausages, extend the shelf life of processed meats and give boiled ham its pink colour
- France’s parliament has approved a bill that aims to gradually reduce the use of nitrite in cured meats and has ordered a review of the potential health risks
