Rescuers stand at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, Austria on February 4. Photo: APA / AFP
Five dead, one injured after avalanche strikes Austria’s Tyrol province
- The victims were buried under snow in an area near the Swiss border, a rescue official said
- Weather services have urged caution after the numerous snowfalls this week. More than 50 avalanches were recorded in the Tyrol region over 48 hours
Topic | Austria
