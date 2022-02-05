Rescuers stand at the Rettenbach glacier near Soelden, Austria on February 4. Photo: APA / AFP
Five dead, one injured after avalanche strikes Austria’s Tyrol province

  • The victims were buried under snow in an area near the Swiss border, a rescue official said
  • Weather services have urged caution after the numerous snowfalls this week. More than 50 avalanches were recorded in the Tyrol region over 48 hours

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 2:59am, 5 Feb, 2022

