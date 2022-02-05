Ukrainian special forces, police and national guard held the exercises on snowy streets near abandoned Soviet hotels and buildings of Pripyat. Photo: AP
Ukrainian special forces, police and national guard held the exercises on snowy streets near abandoned Soviet hotels and buildings of Pripyat. Photo: AP
Ukraine
World /  Europe

Under threat of Russian invasion, Ukraine forces train for urban warfare in Chernobyl ghost town

  • Ukrainian soldiers drill urban warfare scenario in town of Pripyat, which has been deserted since the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster
  • The country is bracing for a possible military offensive after Russia massed more than 100,000 troops near borders in recent weeks

Topic |   Ukraine
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:49am, 5 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian special forces, police and national guard held the exercises on snowy streets near abandoned Soviet hotels and buildings of Pripyat. Photo: AP
Ukrainian special forces, police and national guard held the exercises on snowy streets near abandoned Soviet hotels and buildings of Pripyat. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE