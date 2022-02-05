Queen Elizabeth II celebrates the start of her Platinum Jubilee. Photo: PA
Queen Elizabeth’s celebrations off to a joyful start, marking 70 years on throne
- Platinum Jubilee began with a party at Sandringham to which locals were invited, including the woman who created the famous Coronation Chicken dish
- Elizabeth, 95, became the queen of Britain and more than a dozen other realms including Canada, Australia and New Zealand in 1952
Topic | Britain
