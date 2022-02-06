A police helicopter and emergency teams work at the site of an avalanche in the Spiss municipality in Austria on February 4. Photo: EPA-EFE
Nine killed in four separate Austrian avalanches, several people still missing

  • Four separate avalanches have claimed the lives of at least nine snowsport enthusiasts in western Austria in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday
  • Austria’s Tyrol region, as well as Switzerland’s Alpine chain, are on alarm level three out of a scale of five, signifying elevated avalanche risk

dpa
dpa

Updated: 12:51am, 6 Feb, 2022

