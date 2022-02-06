French far-right Rassemblement National party presidential candidate Marine Le Pen speaks during a campaign rally in Reims, France, on February 5. Photo: AFP
French far-right presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour fight for limelight

  • Both are hoping to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in the election on April 10, which also has a presidential run-off between the top two contenders on April 24
  • Polls suggest that Macron is favoured to win a second term, but the race is close and unpredictable

Updated: 2:49am, 6 Feb, 2022

