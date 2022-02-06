Steve Barclay, former Brexit minister, was appointed Boris Johnson’s chief of staff on February 6. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson hires new chief of staff in attempt to rebuild team after series of scandals

  • Cabinet minister Steve Barclay, formerly Brexit minister under Theresa May’s administration, will head PM Johnson’s staff, Downing Street said
  • ‘The changes I’m announcing to my senior team today will improve how No 10 operates … and accelerate our defining mission to level up the country,’ Johnson said

Updated: 3:04am, 6 Feb, 2022

Steve Barclay, former Brexit minister, was appointed Boris Johnson’s chief of staff on February 6. Photo: Reuters
