Steve Barclay, former Brexit minister, was appointed Boris Johnson’s chief of staff on February 6. Photo: Reuters
Boris Johnson hires new chief of staff in attempt to rebuild team after series of scandals
- Cabinet minister Steve Barclay, formerly Brexit minister under Theresa May’s administration, will head PM Johnson’s staff, Downing Street said
- ‘The changes I’m announcing to my senior team today will improve how No 10 operates … and accelerate our defining mission to level up the country,’ Johnson said
Topic | Britain
Steve Barclay, former Brexit minister, was appointed Boris Johnson’s chief of staff on February 6. Photo: Reuters