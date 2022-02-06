Britain’s Prince Andrew is due to give evidence under oath next month as part of a civil sex assault case against him. Photo: AFP
Royalty
Britain’s Prince Andrew set for March interview under oath in sex assault case

  • Andrew will face what is known as a deposition on March 10 in London, in what has been described as a neutral location
  • Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke for damages, claiming she was trafficked by the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17

dpa
dpa

Updated: 3:45am, 6 Feb, 2022

