Britain’s Prince Andrew is due to give evidence under oath next month as part of a civil sex assault case against him. Photo: AFP
Britain’s Prince Andrew set for March interview under oath in sex assault case
- Andrew will face what is known as a deposition on March 10 in London, in what has been described as a neutral location
- Virginia Giuffre is suing the duke for damages, claiming she was trafficked by the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17
Topic | Royalty
