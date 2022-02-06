Activists approach a spill of dead fish in the Bay of Biscay, off La Rochelle, western France on February 3. Photo: Sea Shepherd via AP
Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic ocean off French coast prompts European inquiry

  • Environmental group Sea Shepherd released a video showing a blanket of an estimated 100,000 dead blue whiting fish floating on the surface of the Bay of Biscay
  • Struck by the images, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin tweeted on Friday that she ordered the National Centre for Fishing Surveillance to investigate what happened

Associated Press
Updated: 4:02am, 6 Feb, 2022

