Activists approach a spill of dead fish in the Bay of Biscay, off La Rochelle, western France on February 3. Photo: Sea Shepherd via AP
Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic ocean off French coast prompts European inquiry
- Environmental group Sea Shepherd released a video showing a blanket of an estimated 100,000 dead blue whiting fish floating on the surface of the Bay of Biscay
- Struck by the images, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin tweeted on Friday that she ordered the National Centre for Fishing Surveillance to investigate what happened
Topic | France
