Climate activist Greta Thunberg protests in Jokkmokk, Sweden on February 4. Photo: Carl-Johan Utsi / TT News Agency via Reuters
Climate activist Greta Thunberg protests against Sweden iron mine on Sami land

  • The government is next month to decide whether to greenlight the project led by UK firm Beowulf, which has promised to create 250 to 300 jobs in the area
  • The Sami, an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 of whom live in Sweden, say the plan will prevent reindeer herding, disrupt hunting and fishing, and destroy their environment

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 6:49am, 6 Feb, 2022

