Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, foreground, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: AP
Prince Charles leads Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee tributes, praises ‘darling’ wife
- The heir to the throne praised his ‘darling’ wife for her ’steadfast support’ and heralded his ‘remarkable’ mother for her ‘devotion to the welfare of all her people’
- Elizabeth II, celebrating 70 years on the throne, used the milestone to express a ‘sincere wish’ her daughter-in-law to be known as Queen Camilla when Charles is king
Topic | United Kingdom
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, foreground, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: AP