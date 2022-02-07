German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany on January 12. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine
Germany may send more troops to Lithuania, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signals

  • Scholz said he was open to deploying more troops to Lithuania to bolster Nato’s eastern flank in response to a build-up of Russian troops near the borders of Ukraine
  • The US has already ordered about 3,000 extra troops to bolster Nato in Poland and Romania in response to fears of a Russian invasion of the former Soviet republic

Reuters
Updated: 1:34am, 7 Feb, 2022

