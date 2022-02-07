Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO). He has met Commonwealth of Nations Secretary-General Patricia Scotland in Geneva to sign an agreement focused on ending the pandemic and fighting vaccine inequity. File photo: Reuters
WHO, Commonwealth make Covid-19 jabs access plea for vulnerable small nations
- WHO and Commonwealth of Nations meet in Geneva to sign agreement on ending the pandemic, fighting vaccine inequality; ‘impact felt for decades’
- ‘Equal access to vaccines is most pressing political, economic, social and moral priority’ says Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
