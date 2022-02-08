Russian President Vladimir Putin checks his watch before a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: EPA
Ukraine crisis: Russia’s Vladimir Putin says ready for ‘compromises’ after talks with Emmanuel Macron

  • Putin holds first Moscow summit with a Western leader since Russia began massing troops near Ukraine’s borders
  • French presidency said proposals include an undertaking from West and Russia not to take any new military action

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 11:36am, 8 Feb, 2022

