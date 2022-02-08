Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron leave after a press conference following their meeting in Kyiv on February 8, 2022. Photo: AFP
France’s Emmanuel Macron sees path to calm Russia tensions after Ukraine push
- Macron held talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv a day after a five-hour meeting at the Kremlin with Russia’s Vladimir Putin
- The French leader said he now saw the ‘possibility’ for talks involving Moscow and Kyiv over the festering conflict to move forward
Topic | Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron leave after a press conference following their meeting in Kyiv on February 8, 2022. Photo: AFP