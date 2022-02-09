European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussing the the European Chips Act in Brussels on Tuesday: “The pandemic has painfully exposed the vulnerability of chips and supply chains ... The global shortage of chips has really slowed down our recovery.” Photo: AFP
EU rolls out a red carpet for TSMC and other semiconductor giants
- European Union announces ambitious programme to spend €42 billion (US$48 billion) by 2030 to effectively double the bloc’s production of semiconductors
- EU is already in talks with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co hoping to attract the industry giant to help develop European chip industry
Topic | European Union
