The Joint European Torus facility near Oxford has the largest operational tokamak in the world. Photo: JET/UKAEA
UK scientists make nuclear fusion breakthrough, boosting clean energy hopes
- A team at the Joint European Torus facility generated a record 59 megajoules for 5 seconds – enough to power 35,000 homes for the same period of time
- Fusion is safe in that it cannot start a runaway process, and pound for pound , it releases nearly 4 million times more energy than burning coal, oil or gas
Topic | Science
The Joint European Torus facility near Oxford has the largest operational tokamak in the world. Photo: JET/UKAEA