A United Airlines passenger plane taxis at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey in December 2019. Photo: Reuters
Man arrested after woman says she was raped on United Airlines flight to London
- The 40-year-old suspect was detained at Heathrow Airport then released under investigation
- UK media reported that the alleged incident took place in the business class cabin while other passengers were asleep
