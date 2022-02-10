People take pictures of themselves as they queue outside a nightclub in Malmoe, Sweden, after the country lifted Covid-19 restrictions. Photo: AFP
Sweden declares Covid-19 pandemic over, despite warnings from scientists
- Covid-19 would no longer be classified as a danger to society in Sweden
- England also due to call time on the pandemic with plan to lift all Covid curbs
