Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: UK PM to lift all Covid curbs; Prince Charles tests positive; Sweden declares pandemic over
- England’s dramatic step will take effect later this month as Boris Johnson plans to scrap self-isolation rules for those who test positive: the last restriction
- The heir to the British throne, 73, previously tested positive for Covid-19 in March 2020 after he and his wife Camilla had received the vaccine
