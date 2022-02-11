French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Belfort, eastern France, on Thusday. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Belfort, eastern France, on Thusday. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Emmanuel Macron refused Covid-19 test before meeting Vladimir Putin so Russia couldn’t get DNA, insiders say

  • The French leader was then kept at a distance from his Russian counterpart, with the two sitting at opposite ends of a long table
  • Macron instead took a French PCR test before departure and an antigen test done by his own doctor once in Russia

Topic |   Emmanuel Macron
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 4:09am, 11 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Belfort, eastern France, on Thusday. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in Belfort, eastern France, on Thusday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE