A protester holds a poster reading “Resistance” in Nice, France, on Wednesday before the start of a “Freedom Convoy” headed for Paris. Photo: Reuters
A protester holds a poster reading “Resistance” in Nice, France, on Wednesday before the start of a “Freedom Convoy” headed for Paris. Photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

Anti-vax blockades inspired by Canada trucker protests banned in France, Belgium and Austria

  • Online groups have been calling for drivers to converge on various European capitals, mirroring ‘Freedom Convoy’ demonstrations that have paralysed Ottawa
  • French police have warned of fines and suspended licences, while Belgian authorities plan to set up a perimeter to keep the trucks out of Brussels

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:48am, 11 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A protester holds a poster reading “Resistance” in Nice, France, on Wednesday before the start of a “Freedom Convoy” headed for Paris. Photo: Reuters
A protester holds a poster reading “Resistance” in Nice, France, on Wednesday before the start of a “Freedom Convoy” headed for Paris. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE