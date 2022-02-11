London Police Chief Cressida Dick arrives at the BBC studios in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
London police chief Cressida Dick resigns after scandals rock force
- Scotland Yard has been plagued by issues including racism, sexism and the high-profile kidnap and murder Sarah Everard by an officer
- The first woman to head the force stepped down after mayor Sadiq Khan said he no longer had confidence in her leadership
