London Police Chief Cressida Dick arrives at the BBC studios in London on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

London police chief Cressida Dick resigns after scandals rock force

  • Scotland Yard has been plagued by issues including racism, sexism and the high-profile kidnap and murder Sarah Everard by an officer
  • The first woman to head the force stepped down after mayor Sadiq Khan said he no longer had confidence in her leadership

Topic |   Sexual harassment and assault
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:26am, 11 Feb, 2022

