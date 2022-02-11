French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech at the GE Steam Power System main production site for its nuclear turbine systems in Belfort, eastern France. Photo: EPA
France to build 6 nuclear reactors as part of climate goals
- President Emmanuel Macron places nuclear power at the heart of his country’s drive for carbon neutrality by 2050
- Nuclear energy currently provides about 70 per cent of French electricity, more than in any other country
Topic | Energy
