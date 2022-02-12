A woman wears a face mask with a slogan supporting Uygurs as she attends a protest in Berlin during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in September 2020. Photo: AP
Xinjiang
Labour practices in China’s Xinjiang of ‘deep concern’, says UN agency

  • The International Labour Organization called on Beijing to bring what it called discriminatory employment policies in line with global standards
  • Alleged violations would be raised at a major conference in June, and could lead to a formal complaint and the forming of a commission of inquiry

Reuters
Updated: 3:09am, 12 Feb, 2022

