A woman wears a face mask with a slogan supporting Uygurs as she attends a protest in Berlin during a visit by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in September 2020. Photo: AP
Labour practices in China’s Xinjiang of ‘deep concern’, says UN agency
- The International Labour Organization called on Beijing to bring what it called discriminatory employment policies in line with global standards
- Alleged violations would be raised at a major conference in June, and could lead to a formal complaint and the forming of a commission of inquiry
Topic | Xinjiang
