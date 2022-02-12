Labour MP Neil Coyle has also been banned from the bars on the parliamentary estate while the investigation is under way. Photo: UK Parliament
UK lawmaker Neil Coyle suspended for alleged anti-Chinese remarks
- Reporter Henry Dyer, who is of British-Chinese heritage, accused the Labour MP of making racist comments in the Houses of Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar
- Coyle has been suspended as party whip pending an investigation of the incident
Topic | Anti-Asian racism
Labour MP Neil Coyle has also been banned from the bars on the parliamentary estate while the investigation is under way. Photo: UK Parliament