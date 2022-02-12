Labour MP Neil Coyle has also been banned from the bars on the parliamentary estate while the investigation is under way. Photo: UK Parliament
Labour MP Neil Coyle has also been banned from the bars on the parliamentary estate while the investigation is under way. Photo: UK Parliament
UK lawmaker Neil Coyle suspended for alleged anti-Chinese remarks

  • Reporter Henry Dyer, who is of British-Chinese heritage, accused the Labour MP of making racist comments in the Houses of Parliament’s Strangers’ Bar
  • Coyle has been suspended as party whip pending an investigation of the incident

Topic |   Anti-Asian racism
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:02am, 12 Feb, 2022

