A demonstrator in Paris holds a sign reading ‘Vaccinated to freedom’. Photo: AFP
Paris police halt advance of virus protesters as ‘Freedom Convoy’ approaches capital
- At least 500 vehicles attempted to enter the French capital on Saturday as protesters railed against the vaccination pass required to enter many venues
- Some 7,000 police officers were mobilised for the weekend protests; they created checkpoints, deployed armoured personnel carriers and set up water cannons
