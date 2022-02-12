A Shell logo at a fuel station with a plane behind. Photo: Reuters
Environment: Man who beat oil giant Shell wins prize for contributing to global peace
- Acting for Friends of the Earth, lawyer Roger Cox won a ruling against Shell requiring the energy giant to cut its carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030
- Cox previously brought a case against the Netherlands’ government to cut emissions, sparking similar cases around the world
Topic | Environment
A Shell logo at a fuel station with a plane behind. Photo: Reuters