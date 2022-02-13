Protesters demonstrate against rising energy and living costs outside parliament in London, Britain on February 12. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hundreds protest in UK cities over rising cost of living, demanding government action
- One of the marches organised by The People’s Assembly headed for Downing Street in London where they called for the resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- With inflation at a 30-year high and amid steep rises in the cost of fuel, heating and basic foodstuffs, protesters waved placards reading ‘Tax the Rich’
Topic | Britain
