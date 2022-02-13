Britain’s Minister Boris Johnson at the Warszawska Brygada Pancerna military base near Warsaw, Poland on February 10. Photo: Daniel Leal / Pool via AP
Britain’s Minister Boris Johnson at the Warszawska Brygada Pancerna military base near Warsaw, Poland on February 10. Photo: Daniel Leal / Pool via AP
Britain
World /  Europe

Boris Johnson contacted by London’s Metropolitan Police over lockdown parties

  • The UK prime minister has received a questionnaire from the police as part of an investigation into parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns
  • If Johnson is found to have broken his government’s own coronavirus rules, he could be fined and will face even more pressure to stand down from fellow politicians

Topic |   Britain
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:06am, 13 Feb, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Britain’s Minister Boris Johnson at the Warszawska Brygada Pancerna military base near Warsaw, Poland on February 10. Photo: Daniel Leal / Pool via AP
Britain’s Minister Boris Johnson at the Warszawska Brygada Pancerna military base near Warsaw, Poland on February 10. Photo: Daniel Leal / Pool via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE