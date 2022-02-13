Britain’s Minister Boris Johnson at the Warszawska Brygada Pancerna military base near Warsaw, Poland on February 10. Photo: Daniel Leal / Pool via AP
Boris Johnson contacted by London’s Metropolitan Police over lockdown parties
- The UK prime minister has received a questionnaire from the police as part of an investigation into parties in Downing Street during Covid-19 lockdowns
- If Johnson is found to have broken his government’s own coronavirus rules, he could be fined and will face even more pressure to stand down from fellow politicians
Topic | Britain
Britain’s Minister Boris Johnson at the Warszawska Brygada Pancerna military base near Warsaw, Poland on February 10. Photo: Daniel Leal / Pool via AP