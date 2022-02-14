‘Witches of Scotland’ founder Claire Mitchell and member Zoe Venditozzi. Photo: AFP
Activists seek pardons for 2,500 people killed in Scotland for being ‘witches’
- Between the 16th and 18th century, over 2,500 people were executed for witchcraft in Scotland, four-fifths of them women
- Activists are calling for a pardon for all those convicted of witchcraft, an official apology from the authorities, and a national monument to remember the victims
Topic | Britain
