An sign reads in French: “Children without tobacco, YES” in Lausanne. File photo: AFP
Switzerland votes to ban nearly all tobacco advertising
- Nearly 56 per cent of voters and 15 of Switzerland’s 26 cantons backed the near-total tobacco advertising ban
- Campaigners say lax advertising laws have stymied efforts to bring down smoking rates in the nation of 8.6 million people, where over a quarter of adults use tobacco products
