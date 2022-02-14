German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier waves next to his wife Elke Buedenbender after his re-election as Germany’s President in Berlin, Germany on February 13. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Favouring continuity, Germany re-elects Frank-Walter Steinmeier as president
- Steinmeier’s election by secret ballot by a majority of the assembly for another five years was widely expected, amid broad support from most of Germany’s major parties
- Chancellor Olaf Scholz, noting the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine crisis, called Steinmeier the ‘right president at exactly the right time’
Topic | Germany
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier waves next to his wife Elke Buedenbender after his re-election as Germany’s President in Berlin, Germany on February 13. Photo: Pool via Reuters