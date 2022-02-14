Riot police scuffle with demonstrators on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France during a protest against the coronavirus vaccine and restrictions. Photo: Clement Lanot via Reuters
Coronavirus: French anti-vaccine convoy heads towards Brussels
- The flag-bearing trek north came after 97 people were arrested in Paris on Saturday as thousands of demonstrators defied a ban on trying to block traffic
- The self-proclaimed ‘freedom convoy’ of cars, trucks and campervans is one of several worldwide inspired by a truckers’ stand-off with authorities in Canada
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
