Greek farmers pour milk during a protest on a motorway a few miles south of Larissa, central Greece on February 13. Photo: AP
Greek farmers threaten to block highways in protest against rising energy costs

  • At a gathering south of the city of Larissa in central Greece, the famers decided on Sunday to demand a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
  • Greece has among the highest taxes on fuel in the 27-nation European Union, accounting for about two-thirds of the price

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:49am, 14 Feb, 2022

