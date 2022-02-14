Greek farmers pour milk during a protest on a motorway a few miles south of Larissa, central Greece on February 13. Photo: AP
Greek farmers threaten to block highways in protest against rising energy costs
- At a gathering south of the city of Larissa in central Greece, the famers decided on Sunday to demand a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
- Greece has among the highest taxes on fuel in the 27-nation European Union, accounting for about two-thirds of the price
Topic | Greece
Greek farmers pour milk during a protest on a motorway a few miles south of Larissa, central Greece on February 13. Photo: AP