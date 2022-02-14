A police cordon inside Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France following a knife attack on Monday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police intervened with weapons after being threatened by a man armed with a knife. He was shot dead inside the station around 7am local time. Photo: EPA-EFE
French police kill knife-wielding man who ‘attacked officers’ at Paris railway station
- Man attacked two police officers at Gare du Nord with a 30cm (12-inch) knife; the English slogan ACAB – All Cops Are Bastards – was written on it
- France still on edge after hundreds killed by jihadists in 2015 attacks and spate of isolated strikes in 2020; incident has not been linked to terrorism
Topic | Crime
A police cordon inside Gare du Nord train station in Paris, France following a knife attack on Monday. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said police intervened with weapons after being threatened by a man armed with a knife. He was shot dead inside the station around 7am local time. Photo: EPA-EFE