German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during a press conference in Ukraine on Monday. He is on an official visit to Kyiv to show solidarity and support to Ukraine amid fears of a Russian invasion. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine: Germany’s Scholz says no plans to admit Ukraine to Western alliances like Nato
- German Chancellor, in Kyiv with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, says currently no plans to admit Ukraine to the likes of Nato
- ‘That is why it is somewhat peculiar to observe that the Russian government is making something that is practically not on the agenda the subject of major political problems’
Topic | Ukraine
