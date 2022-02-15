A broadcast of the meeting between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (screen R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (screen L). Scholz met Putin in Moscow Tuesday for talks on the situation on the Ukrainian-Russian border. Photo: dpa
Ukraine: Russia ‘returns some troops to base’ while diplomatic flurry aiming to avert war continues
- Russia’s Defence Ministry says some units involved in military exercises to begin returning to bases; Germany’s Scholz meets Putin in Moscow
- Ukraine ‘will only believe Russia moving to de-escalate if sees for itself Russian troops being pulled back’; other politicians on the move too
