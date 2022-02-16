Britain’s Prince Andrew attends an event in Brugge, Belgium, in September 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre
- The financial terms were not disclosed, but the deal requires the British royal to make ‘a substantial donation’ to Giuffre’s charity that supports victim’s rights
- The US woman had alleged that financier Jeffrey Epstein had ‘lent’ her to Prince Andrew for abuse when she was 17
