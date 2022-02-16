German Minister of the Interior and Home Affairs Nancy Faeser. Photo: DPA
Germany to formally commemorate victims of terrorism annually on March 11

  • The date marks the anniversary of the 2004 bomb attacks in Madrid and is already commemorated each year by the European Union
  • Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the cabinet has approved adopting the date for a national remembrance day for the victims of terrorist violence

Associated Press
Updated: 8:14pm, 16 Feb, 2022

